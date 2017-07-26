Man stabbed multiple times during argument at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after he was stabbed six times during an argument early Wednesday morning in Liberty Station, police said.

The argument between the victim and a 20-year-old man began just before 2 a.m. at 2400 Cushing Road, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said.

During the argument, the older man stabbed the victim four times in the arm and twice in the abdomen, Martinez said. The 18-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while his attacker fled the scene.

The victim told police that the man who stabbed him was an acquaintance named Charles Fluker, Martinez said. Fluker was described as a 20-year-old black man last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt and red sweatpants.