Homeless man stabbed during argument in East Village

SAN DIEGO — A transient stabbed another homeless man Wednesday afternoon during an argument in the East Village, sending him to a hospital.

The assault in the 900 block of Ninth Avenue in downtown San Diego occurred about 3:15 p.m., according to police.

Medics took the victim to a trauma center for treatment of an apparently non-life-threatening wound to his abdomen, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The 63-year-old assailant, wearing a white hat and sunglasses, fled to the east on Broadway following the attack and remained at large in the late afternoon, Martinez said.

The two men are acquaintances, the officer said.