2 men arrested after Carlsbad house fire

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Two men were arrested and Hazmat crews were investigating Wednesday night after a fire broke out at a house in Carlsbad.

The blaze erupted just before 7 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Chestnut Avenue near Carlsbad High School.

Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the flames. As they were mopping up, they noticed what they thought might be illegal materials and called Hazmat crews to investigate.

FOX 5 was told the chemicals are highly flammable and combustible ingredients used to extract chemicals from marijuana and were possibly the source of the fire.

Carlsbad police took two men outside of the home into custody but officers could not confirm the reason for their arrests.