Cubs win World Series and 9 months later …

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Thirty-eight weeks ago Wednedsay, on November 2, the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 to win the World Series.

That's more than nine months ago, which means some celebrations are due.

Erin and Dave Hettinger recently welcomed Theo to the family, WGN reported. He is named after Cubs president Theo Epstein.

“Luck was on our side that night,” Erin says. “It was just a really special night for us and Chicago.”

The World Series trophy made the rounds at Advocate Illinois Masonic medical center greeting the newest members of the Cubs fan club – and their parents.

Doctors say it's hard to say for sure, but Chicago might be in a championship baby boom.

“Anecdotally, hearing from parents, we know what we were doing back nine months ago,” says Dr. Melissa Dennis. “The entire city was celebrating the Cubs so of course there will be some celebrations that continue.”

Some of the newborns have names like Wrigley, Clark and Addison.

The world championship babies were given newborn fan club memberships. They were dubbed fans for life for sharing their love of the Cubs with new life.