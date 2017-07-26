× City unveils $1.7M improvements to San Ysidro park

SAN DIEGO — City officials unveiled $1.7 million in improvements to Larsen Athletic Field in San Ysidro Wednesday.

The park received new play equipment, drought-tolerant landscaping, picnic tables and benches and additional parking, according to the mayor’s office, and paths were upgraded to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The work was partially funded by a $1 million federal grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The project comes two years after the city made major improvements to lighting at the park.