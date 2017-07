Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police are looking for a man who stole a cash register from a Kearny Mesa doughnut shop early Tuesday.

The robber demanded the register from an employee at Sunny Donuts around 3:30 a.m.

It’s not known whether he had a weapon or how much cash was inside the register.

The man sped away in a black sports car with two other people inside.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.