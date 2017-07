× Police arrest homicide suspect

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested a homicide suspect Tuesday evening in the Colina del Sol area of San Diego.

Following a vehicle pursuit, the suspect fled on foot. La Mesa police then arrested the suspect in the 4300 block of 50th Street, near El Cajon Boulevard.

San Diego police assisted La Mesa police in making the arrest.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.