Cops use party photo to ID suspects who drove car through restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are thanking the public for helping them identify two women suspected of crashing a vehicle through a popular Mexican restaurant, according to WDAF.

The incident occurred on July 1 after the two women returned to their car parked at Ponak's Mexican Restaurant and discovered the parking lot was locked.

The two women apparently planned to get the car out by driving it over the railroad tracks behind the restaurant; instead, they backed the car into the restaurant's kitchen.

“The damage is more extensive than we imagined," Ponak's General Manager John Greer told WDAF. "We thought it would be $30,000 to $40,000 and it’s turned out being a high estimate of up to $200,000 to $220,000 to fix this wall."

Grainy surveillance images show two women allegedly involved. But after hearing about what happened, customers scoured through online photos of an event that took place nearby in an effort to get better pictures of the women.

Police tweeted a photo of two women on Monday and a day later they had their identities, WDAF reported.

"I'm glad that I have a pretty loyal following and people who do care," Greer said. "We’ve been here over 42 years and we are one of the mainstays on the Boulevard. It makes me feel good and hopefully something will come out of this, someone will recognize these two people.”

It was not immediately clear if the women have been arrested or charged in connection with the crash.

Updated pic of 2 suspects who hit @PonaksKitchen building July 1 and fled. If you recognize them, call 816-474-TIPS pic.twitter.com/2b29CD2Sx8 — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 24, 2017

Thanks, Twitter! We've got these ladies ID'd! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 25, 2017