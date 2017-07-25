Parents sound off over sex education at San Diego Unified meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – After a heated debate over sex education Tuesday night at San Diego Unified headquarters, district officials decided to make no major changes to the curriculum for the upcoming school year.

The current sex ed program, which the district adopted last year, includes graphic cartoons featuring the characters “Julie Melons” and “Miles Long,” lessons on do-it-yourself sex toys and links to porn sites.

A petition has garnered 2,000 signatures from parents demanding change.

District officials say they adopted the same program used in major cities like New York and in local districts, including Oceanside Unified and Sweetwater Union High School. Eighty-five percent of teachers polled last year thought the curriculum was appropriate.

Parents do have the option to opt their children out of the education. Of the 27,000 students enrolled in the district last year, 196 were opted out.

The district has removed a small portion of the curriculum, including some porn sites. But no major changes will be made for the 2017-2018 academic year.