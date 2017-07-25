Hundreds rally outside Rep. Issa’s office in support of Obamacare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- About 200 protesters gathered outside Congressman Darrell Issa’s office in Vista Tuesday to criticize the congressman for his attacks on Obamacare and his vote for an earlier house bill to repeal.

Issa’s office says the congressman was on the Senate floor Tuesday as the vote came down to start debate on a repeal of Obamacare.

“If this doesn’t go our way, this is coming back to the House as soon as this week. Later this week, Darrell Issa could be voting on this," said one protester.

Among the protesters, Barbara Amador, who says Issa is more concerned about party than country.

“I’m out here every Tuesday trying to plead to Mr. Issa to not vote against our health care and to stand up for our country," said Amador.

As one group called for resistance to President Trump and the GOP’s efforts to do away with Obamacare – another conservative group rallied – showing support for Issa and other Republicans calling for repeal.

“Right now, the way it’s being set up with government, there’s no opportunity for the free market to step in and actually lower the cost. There’s a lot of common ground that can be found here if people would realize it’s not health care – it’s health insurance," said Steve Hasty, a supporter for a new health care bill.