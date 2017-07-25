Flash flood warning for southeastern San Diego County canceled

UPDATE: The flash flood warning has been canceled.

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday for southeastern San Diego County.

The warning, which was to remain in effect until 5:45 p.m., has been canceled, the NWS announced just after 3:30 p.m.

Some locations likely to experience flooding due to runoff from earlier heavy rains include:

Mount Laguna

Sunrise Highway

Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

Highway S-2 between Shelter Valley and Agua Caliente

Highway S-1 between Lake Cuyamaca and Mount Laguna

Pine Valley

Boulevard

Highway S-2 between Agua Caliente and Canebrake

Lake Morena

Campo

Descanso

Anyone in those areas was advised to move to higher ground.

INTERACTIVE RADAR