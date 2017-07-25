Flash flood warning for southeastern San Diego County canceled

UPDATE: The flash flood warning has been canceled.
SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday for southeastern San Diego County.
The warning, which was to remain in effect until 5:45 p.m., has been canceled, the NWS announced just after 3:30 p.m.
Some locations likely to experience flooding due to runoff from earlier heavy rains include:
- Mount Laguna
- Sunrise Highway
- Cuyamaca Rancho State Park
- Highway S-2 between Shelter Valley and Agua Caliente
- Highway S-1 between Lake Cuyamaca and Mount Laguna
- Pine Valley
- Boulevard
- Highway S-2 between Agua Caliente and Canebrake
- Lake Morena
- Campo
- Descanso
Anyone in those areas was advised to move to higher ground.