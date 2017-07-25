Father of tennis pro Mark Philippoussis arrested on child molestation charges

SAN DIEGO – The father of retired tennis pro Mark Philippoussis was arrested for allegedly molesting two minors who took lessons from him, authorities announced Tuesday.

Nikolaos Philippoussis, 68, was arrested at his home in Mira Mesa, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said. No other details were provided about their investigation.

Philippoussis is the father of retired Australian professional tennis player Mark Philippoussis, who has participated in a couple San Diego Aviators competitions this season.

Philippoussis was booked on suspicion of committing lewd and faces several charges including lewd and lascivious acts on a person under age 14 and having sex with a child age 10 or younger. He was being held on $2.5 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call sheriff’s child abuse unit at 858-974-2310. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling 888-580-8477 and may be eligible for up to $1000 reward.

Sheriff Bill Gore posted a tweet about the investigation:

“Detectives from SDSheriff Child Abuse Unit looking for more victims in a molestation case in the North County. Call 858-974-2310.”