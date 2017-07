LA MESA, Calif. – A bee swarm was causing issues in the La Mesa Tuesday afternoon and prompted firefighters to issue a warning to residents.

The swarm was seen at Urban and Monana Drive around noon. Heartland Fire Department warned people to avoid the area and they would provide an update when the swarm moved or had been mitigated.

There were no details whether anyone was seriously injured by the swarm or how long it had been in the area.