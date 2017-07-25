45,000 customers without power in central San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A power outage left about 45,000 homes and businesses without electrical service in central San Diego Tuesday afternoon.

The blackout affected customers in Balboa Park, Chollas Creek, City Heights, Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Normal Heights, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town and other surrounding communities, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

A squirrel was to blame for the power outage at the substation on El Cajon Boulevard, according to SDGE spokeswoman Helen Gao.

Utility crews restored to the power to almost all of the affected areas around 1:30 p.m., SDG&E said. The rest of the power should be restored by 3 p.m.

A substation is currently down and we are working hard to repair. Thank you for your patience. — SDG&E (@SDGE) July 25, 2017

