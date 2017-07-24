Patrol vehicle crashes into trolley near Gillespie Field

SANTEE, Calif. — A sheriff’s patrol vehicle collided with a trolley near Gillespie Field airport Monday, causing no injuries but briefly delaying light- rail service in the area.

The accident occurred at Cuyamaca Street and Prospect Avenue in Santee shortly before 10 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities had the stretch of tracks cleared and trolley service underway again within a half-hour, Metropolitan Transit System spokesman Rob Schupp said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Accident at Prospect @ Cuyamaca St. involving trolley. Traffic delays so avoid area. pic.twitter.com/QtYw6mHjLv — Santee Station (@SDSOSantee) July 24, 2017