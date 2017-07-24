× Names released of women whose bodies were found over weekend

SAN DIEGO – Authorities released the names of a 66-year-old woman found shot to death at a Mission Valley office Saturday and her 34-year-old daughter, who killed herself nearby after learning the news.

The body of the 66-year-old Maria Kelly of Chula Vista was found at 1:22 p.m. inside an office at 3443 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said. She died from a single gunshot, he said.

The Kelly’s 34-year-old daughter, Crystal Vasquez, also of Chula Vista, drove to the scene after learning about her mother’s death, Holden said. “Shortly after her arrival, the daughter used the restroom of a nearby business. When she failed to return, another family member found her inside the restroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Family members told police the 66-year-old woman was reported missing within the past three days, Holden said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call homicide detectives at 619- 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

If you or someone you know needs help, the crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.