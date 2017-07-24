× Morning thunderstorm brings lightning, heavy downpours

SAN DIEGO — Residents in some parts of San Diego County awoke Monday to early-morning thunderstorms, complete with rain and lightning.

Between 1 and 10:30 a.m., 108 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were recorded around the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Subsequent bolts around 8:45 a.m. sparked small fires off Paseo Del Sol and Summit Drive in the San Pasqual area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a 12-hour period ending at about 9:20 a.m., the storm had dropped 0.56 of an inch of rain on Mount Laguna; 0.32 of an inch in Canebreak and Warner Springs; 0.31 of an inch in Agua Caliente; 0.30 of an inch in Alpine and at Lake Cuyamaca; 0.28 of an inch in Barona; 0.24 of an inch in Echo Dell; 0.23 of an inch on Mount Woodsen; and 0.20 of an inch in Descanso and on Volcan Mountain, according to the National Weather Service.

Breaking news! Another 28 cloud to ground lightning strikes in SD Cty since 8am, for a total of 108 since 1am. #cawx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 24, 2017

Lesser rainfall amounts recorded in San Diego County included 0.16 of an inch in Campo; 0.12 of an inch in Pine Valley; 0.11 of an inch in northern Santee; 0.07 of an inch in Ranchita; 0.05 of an inch in Julian; 0.04 of an inch in Kearny Mesa; 0.03 of an inch at the San Diego Country Estates; and 0.01 of an inch at Brown Field.

Forecasters said the rainfall should shift to the mountains and deserts during the afternoon. Brief, heavy downpours, more lightning and slick roads will be possible through the evening.