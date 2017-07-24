‘Lost Fire’ containment increases; Evacuations lifted in Warner Springs

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents of a community in the Warner Springs area in the northeastern reaches of San Diego County where a brush fire charred more than 250 acres.

The so-called Lost Fire, which ignited in the vicinity of state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road Saturday afternoon, prompted authorities to issue the evacuation warning for residents of nearby Chihuahua Valley Saturday night. Evacuations weren’t mandatory, but residents were asked to prepare in case mandatory evacuations were ordered.

The evacuation warning was lifted Sunday evening as firefighters had the blaze about 40 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. A shelter at Olive Peirce Middle School in Ramona was subsequently closed, according to the county.

Several small roads in the area were closed, including Chihuahua Valley Road at Lost Valley Road, according to the county Department of Public Works.