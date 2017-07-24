Customer stabs would-be robber at Starbucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO, Calif. – An armed man who tried to rob a Starbucks in Fresno ended up in the hospital after a customer attacked him.

The attempted robber happened July 19 at about 5:30 p.m. Police said Ryan Flores walked into the coffee shop with a knife and a toy gun and demanded money from the barista. But Cragg Jerri, a customer saw what was going on and decided to intervene, investigators said.

Video from a security camera shows Jerri pick up a metal chair and hit Flores in the back with it several times. The two men then began fighting for several minutes. At one point, Flores stabbed Jerri in the neck, but Jerri was able to wrestle the knife away from Flores and stab him several times.

"It's not something we recommend," Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. "In this case it was a good outcome. No one died as a result of this incident, but very well could have. But nonetheless, he's a hero, there's no question."

After being stabbed, Flores ran from the coffee shop. Police found him later near a canal. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Jerri's wound was minor and he is expected to be OK.