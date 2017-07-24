Black Eyed Peas show off new ‘Masters of the Sun’ comic on FOX 5

SAN DIEGO - The Black Eyed Peas hung out with FOX 5 Friday to show off their new comic book.
They teamed up with Marvel Comics and created an original graphic novel called "Masters of the Sun — The Zombie Chronicles."
Taboo, will.i.am and Apl.de.Ap joined FOX 5's Raoul Martinez and Shally Zomorodi in the Gaslamp Quarter during San Diego Comic-Con and discussed why they came up with the project.
Comic-Con International, the annual celebration of the popular arts, conducted its annual 4-day event at the San Diego Convention Center.
