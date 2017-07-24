2 people stabbed in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO – A fight between two people in Clairemont left both with stab wounds, police said Monday.

San Diego police received a call about a stabbing around 7:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Mt. Putman Avenue. When they arrived, two people were injured.

One person has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to police. The status of the second person is unknown.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, although they did not say whether a person had died.

No other information was provided.