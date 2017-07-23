Teen shoots girlfriend after gun accidentally discharges, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Sunday after a gun accidentally discharged, Escondido police said.

Escondido police said received an emergency around 3 a.m. and was initially reported as a random drive-by shooting in the 1500 block of E. Mission Street and Mills Avenue.

Both teens were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and after further investigating police learned the shooting was an accident.

Justin Gioia, 18, of Escondido told FOX 5 that he and his girlfriend were at a friend's house and no parents were home.

“My friend she had a gun in her drawer and she told me to look at it so I did. The safety was not on and it shot me in the hand first and I guess it went through right here and hit my girlfriend somehow,” said Gioia.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl was in stable condition. Gioia arrived home later Sunday and had a bandage wrapped around his hand.

“The police officer said that I’m not getting arrested. I’m not getting charged. It was just an accident. I just messed up. I messed up a lot for taking out that gun, because I could have killed her I could have killed myself," said Gioia.

Gioia said it’s a lesson learned and hopefully others will learn from it, too.

“I’m really sorry. It was an accident. I would do anything to make things right," said Gioia.