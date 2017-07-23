Teen driver jailed after allegedly live streaming crash that killed her sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS BANOS, Calif. – An 18-year-old Stockton woman was accused of recording a live Instagram video showing a deadly crash that she allegedly caused, FOX 40 reported Sunday.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was driving a 2003 Buick on Henry Miller Road and Highway 165 around 6:40 p.m. when the she overcorrected, drove off the road and overturned in a field, according to California Highway Patrol.

Jacqueline Sanchez was one of two 14-year-old girls in the car, according to FOX 40. She died in the crash and the other passenger suffered major right leg injury. Neither 14-year-old girl was wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities told FOX 40 they were investigating a graphic video that may have been taken by Obdulia Sanchez prior to and during the fatal crash. The live video was posted to Instagram, FOX 40 reported.

"Jacqueline, please wake up… I f***** killed my sister, okay? I know I'm going to jail for life," Sanchez was allegedly heard saying in the video, FOX 40 reported.

Obdulia Sanchez complained of pain in her chest and right knee, according to CHP. She was booked in Merced County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs and causing injury as well as gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated.

ABC30 reported Jacqueline was supposed to celebrate her Quinceanera Sunday.