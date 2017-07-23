SDPD recaptures escaped domestic violence suspect

SAN DIEGO – A handcuffed suspect who escaped from the downtown San Diego police station Sunday was back in custody a little more than an hour after his escape, police said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department and Harbor Police surrounded the man at 2:10 p.m. after he entered the harbor water near the G Street Pier south of the USS Midway museum, SDPD Sgt. Jordan Well said. A police boat was used and he was ultimately taken back into custody within 20 minutes.

Police began looking for the 42-year-old domestic violence suspect after he escaped about 1:15 p.m. while being processed at the downtown police station at 1401 Broadway, officer Dino Delimitros said. The circumstances of his escape weren’t immediately clear.