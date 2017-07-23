× Lost Fire near Warner Springs burns 210 acres

WARNER SPRINGS – A vegetation fire near Warner Springs that spread quickly Saturday has slowed considerably Sunday and is 20 percent contained, though some residents in the area are under an evacuation warning, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the “Lost Fire,” scorched more than 100 acres in fewer than two hours Saturday after it was first reported about 3 p.m. near state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road, about four miles northeast of Warner Springs, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities reported it was spreading at a moderate to rapid speed, but just a few hours later the spread had “slowed significantly” and the fire was reported at 210 acres and was 10 percent contained.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, it was still at 210 acres but 20 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

“Crews continue to make progress despite steep, rocky terrain,” the agency tweeted.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning just before 9 p.m. Saturday for residents in the Chihuahua Valley area. The warning meant that evacuations were voluntary, but residents were warned to prepare to evacuate if that order was issued.

A shelter was opened in Ramona at Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane, and those wishing to go to the shelter were advised to use state Route 79.

No structures were threatened and no roads were closed in the rural, hilly area dominated by scattered brush. Cal Fire sent a full wildland response team to handle the blaze, including at least four air tankers and several helicopters, and U.S. Forest Service firefighters from Cleveland National Forest were also battling the flames.