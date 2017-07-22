Brush fire burns in Warner Springs

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — A brush fire first reported at about three to five acres just after 3 p.m. in the far northeastern reach of the county grew to 100 acres by 5 p.m., authorities said.

Cal Fire San Diego was sending a full wildland response team to handle the blaze — dubbed the “Lost Fire” — including at least four air tankers and several helicopters, Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.

The blaze was first reported at 3:08 p.m. off Lost Valley Road northeast of Warner Springs, Bortisser said.

No structures were threatened in the rural, hilly area dominated by scattered brush.