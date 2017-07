NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The connector ramps from southbound Interstate 805 to state Route 54 in National City will be closed Saturday morning so crews can repair damaged guardrails.

Between 3 and 7 a.m., motorists will have to continue south to the Bonita Road exit, then head north on Interstate 805 to access eastbound or westbound SR-54, according to Caltrans.

State transit officials urged drivers to slow down around the closures.