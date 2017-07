SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was injured Friday when a steel fence at the edge of a construction site fell onto him as he was walking alongside an East Village street, authorities reported.

The accident at 11th Avenue and A Street occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the 29-year-old victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.