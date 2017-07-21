PHOTOS: Her Universe fashion show at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – Designers showed off their pop culture-inspired fashions Thursday night at the 4th annual Her Universe Fashion Show at Comic-Con International.

The event, presented by Her Universe and Hot Topic, featured 25 stunning designs.

For the first time ever, the panel of celebrity judges declared a tie. Judges awarded grand prizes to Rose Ivy for her design “Sorceress Supreme” inspired by Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” and Lindsay Meesak Orndorff for her design “Leader of the Pack” based on Studio Ghibli’s “Princess Mononoke.”

The winner of the audience’s grand prize was Grace Duval for her design “Don’t Panic” inspired by “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”

The winners will design a Disney Princess-inspired collection for Hot Topic that will be available in next year.