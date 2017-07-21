Full Comic-Con Coverage

PHOTOS: Her Universe fashion show at Comic-Con

Posted 5:20 PM, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32PM, July 21, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

SAN DIEGO – Designers showed off their pop culture-inspired fashions Thursday night at the 4th annual Her Universe Fashion Show at Comic-Con International.

PHOTOS: Cosplay at Comic-Con 2017

The event, presented by Her Universe and Hot Topic, featured 25 stunning designs.

For the first time ever, the panel of celebrity judges declared a tie. Judges awarded grand prizes to Rose Ivy for her design “Sorceress Supreme” inspired by Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” and Lindsay Meesak Orndorff for her design “Leader of the Pack” based on Studio Ghibli’s “Princess Mononoke.”

The winner of the audience’s grand prize was Grace Duval for her design “Don’t Panic” inspired by “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”

The winners will design a Disney Princess-inspired collection for Hot Topic that will be available in next year.

Related stories