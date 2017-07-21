× Linkin Park cancels tour following singer Chester Bennington’s death

SAN DIEGO — Linkin Park canceled the remaining dates on its North American tour Friday in the wake of lead singer Chester Bennington’s death Thursday.

Bennington, 41, was found dead Thursday morning in his Palos Verdes Estates home of an apparent suicide.

The Los Angeles rock band was scheduled to begin its tour on Thursday in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The tour included an Oct. 20 date in Chula Vista.

Live Nation Entertainment released the following statement: “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Via Victoria about 9 a.m., the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department reported. His death was being investigated as an apparent suicide, said coroner’s Chief Brian Elias.

“Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” his bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted just after noon.

Bennington was a close friend of singer Chris Cornell of the rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave. Cornell, who would have turned 53 Thursday, killed himself by hanging on May 18, and Bennington sang at his funeral.

Like Cornell, Bennington had long struggled with substance abuse, which began after his parents divorced when he was 11. The married father of six often spoke out against drug use in interviews.

At the same time Bennington’s body was discovered, but before news of his death became public, Linkin Park released the music video for the newest single from its seventh studio album, “One More Light.” In “Talking to Myself,” the third track from the album, Bennington addresses his history of substance abuse from the perspective of his wife. The song starts out this way: “Tell me what I’ve gotta do/There’s no getting through to you/The lights are on but nobody’s home.”