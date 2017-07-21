Go
Search
Replay:
Fox 5 News at 1 p.m.
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox5sandiego.com
Menu
News
Seen on Fox 5
Contests
Comic-Con
Entertainment
Sports
Be Our Guest
Weather
75°
75°
Low
68°
High
76°
Sat
69°
77°
Sun
69°
76°
Mon
70°
77°
See complete forecast
Full Comic-Con Coverage
Celebrate the grand opening of Evans Tire & Service Center in La Mesa
Posted 1:18 PM, July 21, 2017, by
FOX 5 Digital Team
,
Updated at 01:17PM, July 21, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Download the FOX 5 Android app
Get the latest news and streaming video from FOX 5 San Diego while on the go.
Popular
San Ysidro Port of Entry to close southbound lanes for 3 days
Teen shot after accusing man of checking out his girlfriend
4 teens stabbed in brawl near Hoover High School
Body found near car that plummeted off freeway
Latest News
Initial investigation blames Navy for USS Fitzgerald collision
Celebrate the grand opening of Evans Tire & Service Center in La Mesa
Two women enlist to become Navy SEALs
Mom who beat, kicked and shook baby to death convicted of assault
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.
Post to
Cancel