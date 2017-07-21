2 cars catch fire when driver slams into gas pump

SAN DIEGO -- A man crashed his SUV into a gas pump and nearby car at a Chevron station in Carmel Mountain Friday afternoon, causing both vehicles to erupt into flames.
The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rancho Carmel Drive.
A woman pumping gas was standing just a few feet away but got out of the way in time. A Good Samaritan pulled the man out of the car before it went up in flames.
"Fortunately, she was able to get out of the way and I helped him get out of the car," Dave Rekers said.
No one was injured.
32.976284 -117.083565