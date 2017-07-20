× Vista family filing wrongful death lawsuit in fatal deputy-involved shooting

VISTA — A wrongful death lawsuit in the fatal shooting of Jonathon Coronel is being filed against the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Coronel’s uncle said he is one of many who will continue to fight for justice.

“In my situation I’m angry, but at the same time there’s a lot to be done,” Diego Coronel, Jonathon’s uncle, said.

He stood alongside the family’s attorney and the National Action Network Thursday to announce a wrongful death claim has been filed in his nephew’s death.

They also said they are asking the Attorney General’s office to investigate his case along with four other officer-involved shootings in the state.

“This is not a racial issue, and I’ve said it often in the past that it is a race issue, but we are seeing very clearly that this is now becoming an issue beyond race,” Rev. Shane Harris, with the National Action Network, said. “This is a policing problem.”

Coronel was shot and killed the day after the 4th of July by a sheriff’s deputy in Vista.

The department said Coronel was a documented gang member with an arrest warrant for probation violation.

When a sheriff’s gang unit spotted him, deputies say Coronel jumped out of a vehicle and ran.

A deputy eventually caught up with him in someone’s yard where he was shot multiple times.

“We believe on the day of Jonathon’s death that he was laying flat in fact. We do believe he was submitting,” Rev. Harris told FOX 5.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.

Detectives have confirmed Coronel did not have any weapons on him at the time of the shooing, but they did recover a knife and sharpened object along his escape path.

A lot of questions linger in the case, including the number of times Coronel was shot.

“Our belief is what we have is that there was up to 16 shots and that’s a, you know, problem. It’s over excessive,” Rev. Harris said.

During Thursday’s gathering Coronel’s family also reminded people the deputy who shot and killed him is the same man who was cleared in the shooting death of Sergio Weick.

“We’re saying we want to take the bad apples out so the bunch can continue its work because we really do believe that police get up everyday not trying to kill someone,” Rev. Harris said.

Coronel’s family said they will continue to be heard until something changes.

“Everything with Jonathon and his death, I wasn’t into this kind of situation. You know kind of being like an activist, but it just changed me,” his uncle said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said it cannot comment on the lawsuit because it has not seen it yet.

Coronel leaves behind a three-year-old daughter.

A gofundme has been set up to help his family pay for burial expenses.