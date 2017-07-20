Video shows gunman rob Pacific Beach Domino’s

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released surveillance video of a man who, armed with a pistol, robbed a Pacific Beach pizza restaurant Tuesday and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 30s, confronted an employee at the Domino’s storefront in the 2000 block of Garnet Avenue, displayed the gun and demanded money about 11:45 a.m., according to San Diego police. He fled the area on foot to the west.

The robber was described as a roughly 5-foot-9-inch, 160-pound Hispanic male dressed in dark-colored pants, a gray hooded jacket, a gray baseball cap and beige boots or tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or emailing via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.