Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington committed suicide, TMZ reports

Posted 11:28 AM, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:37AM, July 20, 2017

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

LOS ANGELES –  Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, has committed suicide, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reported Thursday that Bennington hanged himself inside a home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles. His body was found Thursday just before 9 a.m. PST.

Bennington was 41-years-old.

If you or someone you know needs help, the crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.