Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington committed suicide, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES – Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, has committed suicide, according to a report from TMZ.
TMZ reported Thursday that Bennington hanged himself inside a home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles. His body was found Thursday just before 9 a.m. PST.
Bennington was 41-years-old.
This is a developing story.
If you or someone you know needs help, the crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.