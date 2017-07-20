× Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington committed suicide, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES – Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, has committed suicide, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reported Thursday that Bennington hanged himself inside a home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles. His body was found Thursday just before 9 a.m. PST.

Bennington was 41-years-old.

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know needs help, the crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.