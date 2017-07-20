Masked gunman robs flower shop, escapes in stolen car

SAN DIEGO — A masked man armed with a shotgun robbed a flower shop Thursday morning in La Mesa before leading police officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Just before 11 a.m., a man wearing a mask and holding a shotgun in his hand enter the Conroy’s Flower Shop in the 5100 block of Jackson Drive, according to La Mesa police. Less than a minute later, the man left the store and got into a car that was waiting for him.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the car, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day, headed westbound on Interstate 8 in the College area and exiting at Mission Gorge/Fairmont Street. Officers chased the speeding car westbound on Camino Del Rio South to Texas Street, where it got back onto Interstate 8 headed eastbound. At the interchange with Interstate 15, officers lost sight the of the car, which was traveling at almost 100 mph.

Shortly after 1 p.m., San Diego police officers found the car, a black 2016 Hyundai Elantra with license plate number 7LNX477.

The suspect was described as a white man, 5-foot-8-inches tall. He was wearing all black clothing, a baseball hat, sunglasses and a red bandana covering his face.

There was no description available for the driver of the getaway car.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400.