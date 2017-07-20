Man arrested after beating his elderly mother with pipes, cops say

SAN DIEGO — A 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking his elderly mother with a pair of copper pipes, striking her in the head and face roughly 35 times at the woman’s home in Mira Mesa, police said Thursday.

The 81-year-old victim arrived to find her son in the front yard of her home on Capcano Road near Menkar Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. She squirted him with a garden hose and told him to go take his medication, but he instead picked up two two-foot-long pieces of copper pipe and began beating her, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

After she was hit about 10 times, the victim ran inside to call for help, but the suspect snatched her cellphone and continued the beating, Buttle said.

The woman fell to the floor and remained there motionless until the suspect left. She was then able to call 911 from her land line, Buttle said, adding that she was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Arriving police officers found the suspect, along with the weapons, in a nearby park and took him into custody, according to the officer.