× Knife-wielding man flees on bike after stabbing

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police Thursday sought a man who stabbed another man several times during a fight near City Heights.

During the altercation at 3715 El Cajon Blvd. around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the chest, once in the arm, and left a 2-inch slice on his neck, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle. It was not immediately clear what they were fighting about.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Buttle said he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect rode off on a bicycle before police arrived, Buttle said. He was described as a thin black man wearing a dark hat with white lettering, a baggy sweater and gray shorts.