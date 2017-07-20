Full Comic-Con Coverage

Comic-Con honors late ‘Batman’ Adam West

Posted 10:15 PM, July 20, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:37PM, July 20, 2017

SAN DIEGO -- At Comic-Con International Thursday night, hundreds packed the San Diego Convention Center to pay tribute to Adam West.

West, who died last month of leukemia, played his premiere role as millionaire Bruce Wayne and superhero Batman in the 1960s television series.

Writer-director Kevin Smith told the audience West defined his childhood and gave him a moral compass.

"Everything I learned about being good I learned from watching Adam West play the Bright Knight," Smith said.

Lee Meriwether, the actress who played Catwoman, called West a "class act."

"Funny, always funny and just a sheer delight," Meriweather said.

West, who saw a career revival as Mayor Adam West for FOX's comedy series "Family Guy," was featured on more than 100 episodes between 2000 and 2017. Thursday night, the series shared a highlight reel of West's most memorable moments.

"Family Guy" actor Ralph Garman said he couldn't believe the man he grew up idolizing became a real friend.

