Halle Berry wows crowd by chugging bourbon from Channing Tatum

SAN DIEGO - Shennigans were already underway at Comic-Con Thursday. It didn't take long the Hall H crowd to start roaring after the cast of Kingsman 2 entered the stage.

Actor Channing Tatum pulled out a tall glass and poured bourbon into it for his co-star Halle Berry onstage. The crowd could be heard screaming as the actress stood up and chugged the entire drink. After finishing it, Berry raised her arms in victory before "fainting" onstage.

Berry and Firth took part in a panel discussion of the upcoming film, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," along with Jeff Bridges, Taron Egerton, Tatum and others. The production is a sequel to 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service." The series is based on the comic book "The Secret Service."

Berry portrays a technical expert for the Statesmen, the Kingsmen's allies, while Firth stars as a mentor for an agent played by Egerton. The 20th Century FOX film opens Sept. 29.

Barry, Colin Firth and Will Smith were among the big-screen stars appearing at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday on the opening day of Comic-Con International, an annual celebration of pop culture.

Smith and his co-stars will take part in a panel on the action-thriller "Bright," as online streamer Netflix makes its Hall H debut this year. In the film premiering in December, he plays a cop tasked with working with a mystical creature to find a weapon everyone is willing to kill for. The panel takes place at 3:15 p.m.

Other sessions during the day include a last look at "Teen Wolf" as the series is about to end, a conversation with "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman, and a "Battlestar: Galactica" reunion.

The opening Comic-Con sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. and will continue through midnight at the convention center, Central Library, Hilton Bayfront Hotel, the Horton Grand Theatre and the Marriott Marquis Hotel and Marina. The event will be attended by 130,000 people through Sunday.