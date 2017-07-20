Driver sought in hit-and-run that left pedestrian injured

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police sought Thursday a hit-and-run driver who ran over a pedestrian who had just been struck by another vehicle while walking in a roadway near Alvarado Hospital.

The 44-year-old victim was first struck by an eastbound 2010 Nissan Frontier in the 6300 block of Alvarado Road shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle. That driver, a 25-year-old man, stopped after the crash.

The woman had been walking down the middle of the street and was dressed in all black, so it was unclear if she had stepped into the pickup truck’s path or its driver didn’t see her in the roadway, according to the officer.

The impact of the crash threw the woman into the westbound lane, where evidence suggested she had been hit while on the ground by a second vehicle that did not stop, Buttle said. A description was not immediately available.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the officer.