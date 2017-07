Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Ahead of their Hall H panel, the cast of Teen Wolf revealed some potential news that would be revealed during Comic-Con Thursday.

The cast, including Tyler Posey, told FOX 5 that there will be new love, new friendships and hinted at the possibility that a character or more will die this season.

Teen Wolf panel is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Hall H.

Full Comic-Con Coverage