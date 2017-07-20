Armed man arrested following high-speed chase, standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. -- A wanted man in a stolen car led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase from Santee to La Mesa, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle driven allegedly by Randy Lee Hanks, 37, at the intersection of Graves Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Santee for an undisclosed violation around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, but it took off, according to sheriff's Sgt. Mike McNeill.

The deputy gave up the chase shortly afterward "due to Hanks' reckless driving," McNeill said. However, a sheriff's helicopter tailed the vehicle through Santee, El Cajon and La Mesa.

McNeill said the vehicle was seen passing other cars on the wrong side of the road and running red lights.

Hanks eventually pulled into a parking structure on La Mesa Boulevard, McNeill said. He apparently abandoned the car and ran into an apartment complex on Lemon Avenue, where he was found trying to hide in a laundry room.

Hanks was taken into custody by La Mesa police and was subsequently turned over to sheriff's deputies, McNeill said. He has since been booked into jail on suspicion of auto theft, felony evading and other charges.