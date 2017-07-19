× Woman crashes car into Spring Valley pizza shop

SAN DIEGO – A woman accidentally hit the gas pedal and crashed her car into a pizza shop in Spring Valley Wednesday, authorities said.

People were inside the Round Table Pizza at 9676 Campo Road when the car came crashing through the restaurant, San Miguel Fire Capt. Any Lawler said. It happened around 11:35 a.m.

The restaurant will remain closed until structural engineers examine the building and determine it is safe.

No one was injured, including the driver.