USS Gabrielle Giffords opens for public tours

SAN DIEGO – The public is invited to tour the USS Gabrielle Giffords and meet the sailors who man the combat ship this weekend, the US Navy announced Wednesday.

Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) is scheduled to be open for public visits at Broadway Pier, July 22 and 23.

Named in honor of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, USS Gabrielle Giffords is homeported in San Diego and is one of nine littoral combat ships in the fleet.

These high-speed, agile, shallow draft, mission-focused surface combatant ships operate in littorals and open ocean, according to the US Navy. As part of the surface fleet, LCS has the ability to counter and outpace evolving threats independently or within a network of surface combatants.

Public tours of the ship are scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, July 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors should know that boarding will be a first come, first serve basis. There will be a security screening. High-heel shoes, flip flops, bathing suits and costumes are not permitted.

The ship is not handicap accessible. Touring the ship may not be appropriate for small children or those with medical conditions that impede mobility.

All items carried onboard will be the individual's responsibility.

The following items are prohibited:

Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons.

Props or toys that resemble weapons.

Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace, pepper spray, and aerosol spray cans

Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

Illegal drugs and/or drug-related paraphernalia

Large bags or purses, including backpacks or large camera bags

Face paint or costumes

