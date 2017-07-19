Speeding driver crashes into pole, narrowly misses house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A speeding driver was injured after he swerved around a car and crashed into a pole in Lemon Grove early Wednesday.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. at 69th and Mt. Vernon streets.

The car flipped and narrowly missed a house.

“I just heard a big boom. I looked out the window in time to see the cables coming down,” homeowner Terry Boyd said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Surrounding streets were closed due to the downed power line.

Authorities do not believe the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.