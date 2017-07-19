Police: Pickup truck driver purposely hit traffic controller

SAN DIEGO — A special event traffic controller was injured Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a pickup truck in the East Village, according to San Diego police.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a man driving a pickup truck got into an argument with a traffic controller near 1st Avenue and Harbor Drive. When the traffic controller tried to direct him through traffic, witnesses say the driver purposefully accelerated his truck toward the traffic controller. The mirror hit the traffic controller’s head, causing minor injuries.

The man drove off with his passenger.

The truck was described as a full-size, lifted black pickup with after-market rims.