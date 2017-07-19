× Martin Landau — The Passing of a Celluloid Hero

I decided to sit and write about the death of Martin Landau a few days ago. My reason for this is

I logged onto Facebook before going to bed, and saw yet another one of my friends did a post about the death of George Romero. I was never a fan of the zombie movies he did: Night of the Dead, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Night of the Living Dead). In the ‘70s he did Martin. The ‘80s gave us Creepshow and Monkey Shines. In the ‘90s Romero did The Dark Hole. This isn’t a body of work that impresses me much, but 10 different friends talked about what a great loss that was, and a few of them aren’t even movie buffs. They talked about how he’s the one that created all this zombie stuff. Oy. Who cares? I’ve never seen a single episode of The Walking Dead. All I know about zombies is…the idiotic zombie walk during Comic Con that blocks traffic, and the terrific, underrated ‘60s band with that name. Since only one friend commented on Martin Landau’s passing, I thought I’d write my little tribute to an actor I loved.

It seemed like just yesterday (but was actually almost two years ago), that I saw him and Christopher Plummer as residents of an old folks home that were chasing down Nazis in Remember. It was a great film that went under the radar.

Landau had a part in Hitchcock’s North by Northwest in the late ‘50s, but he really made a name for himself in the Mission: Impossible TV show. That’s where he’d also meet his wife of 36 years — Barbara Bain (side note: who gets divorced after 36 years together?).

He got a few Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe.

Landau got an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Tucker: The Man and His Dream, but it was his second Oscar nomination the following year that blew me away. It was for Woody Allen’s Crimes and Misdemeanors. He plays a guy that hires his cousin, a hitman (Jerry Orbach), to kill his wife. To watch those two actors discuss the crime is acting at its finest. There’s a scene in which Landau has to go back to his apartment to retrieve something that might be incriminating. He glances down at his dead wife. We only see her legs, but you can’t stop looking at his face. The disgust and realization of what he has done. To this day, I think it’s one of the most powerful murder scenes I’ve seen on film, and it shows what you can do with good acting and not just fake blood splattered everywhere.

It wasn’t until five years later that he won the Oscar, playing Bela Lugosi in Ed Wood. The movie wasn’t that good, despite what critics claim, but his performance was amazing. He also got a Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe. Now, I wasn’t a fan of that Tim Burton movie, but did enjoy the animated picture those two did together — Frankenweenie.

As a teenager, Landau got a job as an editorial cartoonist for the New York Daily News, producing the comic strip The Gumps. He quit after five years to pursue acting.

He auditioned for the Actors Studio in the mid-50s, and only he and Steve McQueen made the cut of over 500 applications. He and McQueen would later star in Nevada Smith and The Greatest Story Ever Told. He eventually became an executive director with Sydney Pollack. Among the many he coached — Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston.

He also became good friends with James Dean.

Since I was born in the late ‘60s, I wasn’t familiar with his TV show. When it came to TV, I was a 12-year-old obsessed with basketball when I saw him on The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island, in which he appeared with his wife. It would be the last time they appeared together on screen (they did another TV show after Mission: Impossible in the ‘70s that flopped).

In the mid-90s, a friend of mine that’s a professor in San Francisco, came to town. Since he knew I had hook-ups at the movie theatre, he wanted to see something. We went for City Hall (Al Pacino), in which Landau played a judge. Unfortunately, the movie was playing in two auditoriums at the theatre, and we walked into showing that had started 40 minutes earlier. Landau is part of a terrific ensemble in Rounders. Former Union-Tribune movie critic Anders Wright, who loves poker — calls Rounders (Matt Damon) his favorite movie of that genre. He once told me he watches it at least once a year. Now, I can name five card movies I like better, but Rounders is good.

Landau is such a good actor, he almost made the horrible Jim Carrey movie The Majestic worth watching.

Speaking of Jim Carrey, because his film The Truman Show came out the same year (1998) as EDtv, a lot of people skipped that movie about a regular guy (Matthew McConaughey) who becomes a reality TV star. Landau, as the father that isn’t happy about their life becoming an open book for everyone to watch on the boob tube, is perfect. And that was a decade before the Kardashians bugged us with their crappy show. That was when Robert Kardashian was still alive and palling around with an O.J. Simpson he helped get away with murder. But I digress.

Landau died almost a month after his 89th birthday. I thought about his performance in Entourage, where he plays an aging Hollywood producer stuck on his glory days. I thought about how he played Lugosi, who became a drug addict that never got to have the type of comeback Landau himself had. Wouldn’t it be great if every talented actor had the type of comeback Landau got to enjoy?

As a tribute to him, and a treat to yourself — remember him by watching his last big role in Remember. It might be hard to find the movie, but you’ll be glad you did.

Now, I’m going to play The Kinks terrific song Celluloid Heroes:

Everybody’s a dreamer and everybody’s a star

And everybody’s in movies, it doesn’t matter who you are

There are stars in every city

In every house and on every street

And if you walk down Hollywood Boulevard

Their names are written in concrete

Don’t step on Greta Garbo as you walk down the Boulevard

She looks so weak and fragile that’s why she tried to be so hard

But they turned her into a princess

And they sat her on a throne

But she turned her back on stardom

Because she wanted to be alone

You can see all the stars as you walk down Hollywood Boulevard

Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of

People who worked and suffered and struggled for fame

Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain

Rudolph Valentino looks very much alive

And he looks up ladies dresses as they sadly pass him by

Avoid stepping on Bela Lugosi

‘Cause he’s liable to turn and bite

But stand close by Bette Davis

Because her’s was such a lonely life

If you covered him with garbage

George Sanders would still have style

And if you stomped on Mickey Rooney

He would still turn round and smile

But please don’t tread on dearest Marilyn

Cause she’s not very tough

She should have been made of iron or steel

But she was only made of flesh and blood

You can see all the stars as you walk down Hollywood Boulevard

Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of

People who worked and suffered and struggled for fame

Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain

Everybody’s a dreamer and everybody’s a star

And everybody’s in show biz, it doesn’t matter who you are

And those who are successful

Be always on your guard

Success walks hand in hand with failure

Along Hollywood Boulevard

I wish my life was non-stop Hollywood movie show

A fantasy world of celluloid villains and heroes

Because celluloid heroes never feel any pain

And celluloid heroes never really die

You can see all the stars as you walk along…

You can see all the stars as you walk down Hollywood Boulevard

Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of

People who worked and suffered and struggled for fame

Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain

La la la la…

Oh, celluloid heroes never feel any pain

Oh, celluloid heroes never really die

I wish my life was non-stop Hollywood movie show

A fantasy world of celluloid villains and heroes

Because celluloid heroes never feel any pain

And celluloid heroes never really die