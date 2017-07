SAN DIEGO — Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack is all about horses … and hats.

More than $5,000 in prizes was up for grabs in the Opening Day Hats contest in the Plaza de Mexico. Categories included most glamorous, best racing theme, funniest/most outrageous, best fascinator and flowers/all other. There was no fee to participate.

Winners in each category received $300 plus a Studio Savvy gift basket valued at $250. Second place is worth $200 and third place $100.