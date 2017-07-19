Deputies raid East County marijuana dispensary

SAN DIEGO — Authorities closed down an allegedly unlawful East County marijuana dispensary Wednesday, seizing cannabis and related products and arresting two people.

Detectives served a search warrant late Wednesday morning at The Wax Room, 9925 Campo Road in Casa de Oro, according to sheriff’s officials.

“The (raid) was the direct result of numerous complaints from concerned citizens regarding the illegal marijuana dispensary,” Sgt. Matt Cook said.

During the operation, deputies arrested two employees of the shop and seized “a large amount” of marijuana, cannabis-infused edible products, more than $10,000 in cash, a pistol and narcotics paraphernalia, the sergeant said.

The suspects’ names were not released.